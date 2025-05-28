NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $26.20 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $980.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

