Members Wealth LLC Takes $907,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.