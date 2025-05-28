Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
NYSE:ECC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 566,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,609. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.08%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
