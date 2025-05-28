Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

