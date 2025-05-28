Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK opened at $300.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

