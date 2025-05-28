Fire Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $324.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

