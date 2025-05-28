California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,930 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $49,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

