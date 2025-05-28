Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Takes $313,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

DELL opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

