Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.15.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.41. 150,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. Hershey has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 56.3% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 227,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

