Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.50 and a twelve month high of C$40.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,028.80.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

