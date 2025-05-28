Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

Hesai Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hesai Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 345.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Hesai Group worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.