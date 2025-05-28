Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New $16.53 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.2% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

