Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.