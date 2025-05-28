FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.50. 123,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 264,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 16,740 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $49,048.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,194.44. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

