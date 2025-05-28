iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.58. 16,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 8,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

