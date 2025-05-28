Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 59,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 170,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universe Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 13.40% of Universe Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

