Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 60,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

