BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 30,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 291,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BioCardia Trading Down 2.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCardia

In other BioCardia news, Director Bill Facteau bought 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,123 shares in the company, valued at $25,064.93. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Altman bought 26,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $50,129.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,425.06. This represents a 23.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,422 shares of company stock worth $141,190. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. CM Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Featured Stories

