Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 338,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,513,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Sidus Space Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.