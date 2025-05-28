Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 338,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,513,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Sidus Space Stock Down 0.7%
The stock has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
Sidus Space Company Profile
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
