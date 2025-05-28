Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 338,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,513,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Sidus Space Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sidus Space Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.