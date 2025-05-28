Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.38. 25,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7609 per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

