1,288 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $276.93 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $266.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.87.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

