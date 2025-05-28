Nestegg Advisors Inc. Invests $5.49 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.