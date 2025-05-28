Nestegg Advisors Inc. Invests $5.49 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
