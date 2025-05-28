Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

