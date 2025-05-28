iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

IVW opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

