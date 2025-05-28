Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – May 27th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium products such as designer apparel, luxury handbags, jewelry, watches and upscale cosmetics. These companies typically enjoy strong brand equity and pricing power, targeting affluent consumers willing to pay a premium for exclusivity and quality. Investors often favor luxury goods stocks for their potential in steady revenue growth, high profit margins and resilience in global markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 502,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 2,807,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,485. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 506,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 89,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,747. The company has a market cap of $908.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

