Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

