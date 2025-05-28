Penny Stocks To Research – May 27th

BigBear.ai, E2open Parent, Venus Acquisition, AMC Entertainment, and DigiAsia are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share—and often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low liquidity, limited financial disclosure and small market capitalizations, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater investment risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 143,066,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,751,764. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.32.

E2open Parent (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 166,646,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 117,525,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 54,987,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.41. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

DigiAsia (FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Shares of FAAS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,753,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. DigiAsia has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

