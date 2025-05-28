Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Primo Brands Trading Up 2.8%

Primo Brands Trading Up 2.8%

Primo Brands stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Primo Brands by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Further Reading

