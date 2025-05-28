Bank of America Begins Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WASH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 5,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 97.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

