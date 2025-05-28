Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$426.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Director Susan Taves acquired 18,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$69,806.00. Insiders own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

