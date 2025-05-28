TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
TWC Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%
TSE TWC traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.85. The firm has a market cap of C$456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. TWC Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$16.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.25.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
