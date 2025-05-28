TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

TWC Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%

TSE TWC traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.85. The firm has a market cap of C$456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. TWC Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$16.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.25.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

