949 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average is $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.