Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,408.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 106,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

