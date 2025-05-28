NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.