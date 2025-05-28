Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.74 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($4.74), RTT News reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Capri updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capri by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Capri by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 139,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Capri by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
