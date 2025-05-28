Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.