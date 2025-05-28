Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $162,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day moving average is $388.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

