Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.