Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Price

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of SKY opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

