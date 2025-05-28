Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $205,506,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $239.32.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In related news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,246.40. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

