Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

