Lighthouse Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Mizuho cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

