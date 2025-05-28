Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,883 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,027.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $889.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.