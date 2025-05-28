Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

Okta Trading Down 12.3%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Okta by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Okta by 2,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Okta by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

