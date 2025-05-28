Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,702,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 60.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,428,000 after buying an additional 1,515,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chemours by 1,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 893,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

