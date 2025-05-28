CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.43.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $468.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $474.41.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

