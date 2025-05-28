Top Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

UnitedHealth Group, SharpLink Gaming, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Salesforce, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares in companies whose principal operations involve banking, insurance, investment management or other financial services. They earn income from activities such as lending, underwriting and advisory fees, and are often chosen by investors for dividend payouts and sensitivity to interest-rate and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,370,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,854. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.48.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SharpLink Gaming stock traded up $30.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,295,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,969. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 71,214,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,009,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.69. 5,705,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 88,044,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,646,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

