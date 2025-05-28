California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,443 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,684. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

