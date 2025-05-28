Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.90 and last traded at $95.90. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.