GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $57.67. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.14.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

